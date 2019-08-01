Boeing Co. (The) (BA) Shareholder Markston International Has Lowered Holding by $1.29 Million; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shareholder Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.11 Million

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 89,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 198,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, down from 287,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 144,142 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (The) (BA) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 103,761 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.58 million, down from 107,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.50 million for 18.71 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny holds 350 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 49,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 321 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Raymond James Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,954 shares. 1.78M are owned by Fmr Ltd Company. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 37,512 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp holds 607,300 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt owns 55,902 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 3,702 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 102,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners downgraded at Barclays on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the final results of the cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners declares $0.5025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Financial Bank Dept holds 0.49% or 3,020 shares. Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nottingham Advsrs reported 821 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Keystone Financial Planning Inc has 2.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,208 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 7,787 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny owns 4,605 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,428 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Credit Agricole S A reported 6,205 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communication Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 987,507 shares. Capital International Limited Ca accumulated 0.82% or 9,018 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 23,080 shares. Triangle Wealth Management owns 3,263 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,310 shares to 54,585 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.