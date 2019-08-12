Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.65 Million as Market Value Declined; 10-15 Associates Has Raised Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $322,788

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, up from 94,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 1.58 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 223,493 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.25 million, up from 219,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $332.88. About 2.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA

