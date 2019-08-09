Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Oberweis Asset Management Stake in Worthington Inds. (WOR) Cut by $351,500 as Valuation Rose

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 14,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Worthington Inds. Inc. (WOR) by 51.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 8,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 18,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Worthington Inds. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 278,553 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR)

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Don’t Get Caught Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares to 18,044 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

More notable recent Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Worthington Industries – Worth It – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2018. More interesting news about Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 78,130 shares to 273,750 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 196,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).