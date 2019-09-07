Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Has Cut Stake; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Stake by $11.57 Million

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 324,542 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 14,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EASA running own tests to approve MAX flights – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,103 shares. Lawson Kroeker Ne reported 5.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Veritable LP has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Trust Bancorporation has 23,887 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 0.58% or 8,080 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited invested in 0.26% or 43,207 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 911,396 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 8,485 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gruss Communication invested in 15,000 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security holds 1.64% or 5,929 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,027 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp reported 2,087 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 4.26M shares. 58,356 are owned by Grassi Mgmt.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.