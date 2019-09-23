Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Universal Display (OLED) Holding by $554,600 as Shares Rose

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10M, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $377.92. About 1.39M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 57.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 2,205 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 5,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $189.86. About 311,509 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl owns 0.1% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 355,338 shares. Btr Capital Inc accumulated 2,750 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 31,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 19,123 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 80,707 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Montag A And Assoc Inc invested in 0.12% or 7,120 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). First Trust Ltd Partnership has 172,277 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 103,598 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv owns 260,664 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,340 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Private Wealth Prns Llc invested 0.06% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 6,782 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,577 shares to 25,872 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJK) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 83.27 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display Shows Why 2019 Will Be a Big Year for OLED Displays – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Universal Display Corp At $95, Earn 12.1% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Things Universal Display’s Management Wants You to Know – Motley Fool” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) -15% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.55 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corporation by 4,350 shares to 26,329 shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group Inc (Prn).