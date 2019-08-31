Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $463,287 as Stock Price Rose

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal" on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal" published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "'Grow and win': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: "Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC" published on August 05, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com's news article titled: "JP Morgan: Don't buy the dip until September – CNBC" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha" published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance" on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Boeing 'kill vehicle' contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha" published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.