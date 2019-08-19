Boeing Co/The (BA) Share Value Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Cut by $605,790 Its Stake; South State Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $3.61 Million

South State Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 61,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 259,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34M, up from 198,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $333.9. About 1.92M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 45,222 shares to 596,726 shares, valued at $29.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 2,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,995 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 68,879 shares. Bright Rock Management Ltd Liability invested 3.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Country Bancshares holds 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 462,100 shares. Garde Cap owns 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,899 shares. Gladius Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 36,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling accumulated 10,715 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 178,373 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5,601 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.60 million shares. Syntal Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 24,770 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 769,270 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 136,385 were accumulated by Jacobs And Ca. Chem Fincl Bank holds 126,837 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 5,734 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh owns 4,991 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Int Ltd Ca accumulated 0.82% or 9,018 shares. Capital World reported 1.39% stake. Moreover, Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,279 are owned by Parkside Fincl Bank. Bridgewater Lp holds 0.05% or 22,860 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 1,060 shares. Community Financial Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.79% or 21,477 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.07% stake. 3,370 were reported by Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Prelude Management Lc reported 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 234,964 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 701 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh accumulated 115,934 shares. 103 were accumulated by Proffitt & Goodson.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.64 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.