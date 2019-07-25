Boeing Co/The (BA) Share Price Declined While Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $818,007; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Upped Its Copart (CPRT) Stake by $600,000

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.95. About 798,895 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 2,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,460 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 44,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $13.89 during the last trading session, reaching $347.54. About 8.79 million shares traded or 97.88% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 26,995 shares to 71,338 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or owns 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 800 shares. Amarillo Bancshares, a Texas-based fund reported 4,802 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,952 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited stated it has 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 14,889 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.35% or 3,050 shares. Bar Harbor reported 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,997 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 1.17% or 26,027 shares. Signature Estate & Inv Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Retirement Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.36% stake. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% or 5,156 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.23% or 250,323 shares. Atika Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 12,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 369,218 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

