Boeing Co/The (BA) Position Held by U S Global Investors Inc; Msci (MSCI) Position Maintained by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 118.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 101,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 186,551 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.00M, up from 85,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $234.63. About 331,815 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA®; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch; 15/05/2018 – SMURFIT: ADDED TO MSCI STANDARD SERIES; 16/05/2018 – Authers’ Note: MSCI – Meaningful Scepticism Concerning Indices; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 63.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 5,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,022 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 7,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 10,555 shares to 11,580 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,990 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co Ny owns 24,770 shares. Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,887 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte has 3.65% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 155,700 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bamco Incorporated owns 2.25M shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 115,021 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% or 728,117 shares. Strategic Global Ltd Liability Co reported 1,594 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Westwood Holding Gru accumulated 9,953 shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Management Co LP has invested 0.49% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 1,782 are held by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc). Assetmark accumulated 162,839 shares. 43,426 are held by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Putnam Invests Limited Liability stated it has 152,359 shares.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MSCI Is Capitalizing on Growth in Passive Investing and ESG Trends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser holds 8,216 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 435,086 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Fulton Bancorp Na has 11,403 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Minneapolis Port Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33,810 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 504 shares. Girard Ptnrs owns 18,194 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Management holds 0.07% or 2,715 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 875,114 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 1.18% or 1,999 shares. 15,600 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel accumulated 1.62% or 31,447 shares.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 29,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.