Boeing Co/The (BA) Position Has Boosted by American International Group Inc; Targa Res (TRGP) Stake Held by Salient Capital Advisors Llc

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 225,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.42M, up from 4.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.59 million shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 31,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 204,218 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.89M, up from 172,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Limited Com has invested 4.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Yorktown Mgmt Research holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 22,995 shares. Moors Cabot Inc owns 44,518 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc has 1,543 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability reported 17,642 shares stake. Huntington Bancshares owns 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 51,785 shares. 2,295 were accumulated by L And S Advsrs. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 2,819 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Contravisory Invest reported 148 shares. Cap Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Accuvest Glob Advsrs invested in 898 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,239 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,978 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino S Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,922 shares to 82,110 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Partners Hldgs (NYSE:SPLP) by 29,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,641 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces 2018 Schedules K-1 Available – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb accumulated 1,053 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Llc has 3.38% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ent Service invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 204,650 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co reported 871,295 shares. Amer Int Group invested in 0% or 9,055 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Assetmark invested in 0% or 108 shares. Reaves W H And holds 231,305 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 12,022 shares. Hilton Lc holds 0.12% or 21,638 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 79,595 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 1,634 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.84 million shares to 25.36 million shares, valued at $389.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).