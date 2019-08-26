Boeing Co/The (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Tiverton Asset Management Lowered by $818,007 Its Position; Opus Capital Group Continues to Hold Position in Procter & Gamble (PG)

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 122,002 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, up from 117,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 2,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,460 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 44,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations W (NYSE:VAC) by 15,959 shares to 13,558 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) by 11,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,972 shares, and cut its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ashford Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 212,706 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 1.22% or 50,283 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 2.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.71M shares. Golub Group Incorporated Lc owns 24,122 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 153,262 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iron Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,903 shares. Randolph Inc stated it has 79,145 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Pension Service reported 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Novare Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 46,836 were reported by Yhb Advisors. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.46% or 16,375 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J invested in 3.17% or 78,060 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Com Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 185,150 shares. Hengistbury Ptnrs Llp has 4.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 86,500 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1.27M were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams Incorporated has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Central Fincl Bank And Tru Co owns 15,211 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. New England Inv Retirement Inc has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,090 shares. Kessler Invest Gru Limited Com holds 3.2% or 8,403 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability owns 1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,786 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 105 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 63,632 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 17,796 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.1% or 15,493 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lpl Ltd reported 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).