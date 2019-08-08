Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Tiverton Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $818,007 as Valuation Declined; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $103.59 Million; Market Value Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.92. About 4.45 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 2,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,460 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 44,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $331.94. About 548,979 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 11,884 shares to 13,697 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 1.24% or 95,222 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Capital Fin Advisers Lc has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hillsdale Mgmt reported 1,832 shares. 84,027 are owned by Castleark Management Lc. Moors And Cabot owns 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 44,518 shares. Patten Gp Inc has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,644 shares. 39,328 are held by Acg Wealth. Hilton Capital Management Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 0.23% or 3,341 shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd reported 3,822 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 234,964 shares or 0.36% of the stock. The Kansas-based First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beacon Grp Incorporated holds 885 shares. First United State Bank Trust reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

