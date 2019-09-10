Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Samlyn Capital Lowered Its Stake by $1.23 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $365.16. About 1.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 7,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 42,790 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $150.13. About 222,405 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $139.14M for 18.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 459,255 shares to 587,900 shares, valued at $138.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 222,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 39.18 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.