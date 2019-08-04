Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $605,790 as Valuation Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.87 Million

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 73,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple & Other Tech Giants Set to Beat Earnings This Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

