Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Shares Declined; Marathon Oil (MRO) Market Valuation Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $361.64. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, down from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 6.06 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Com accumulated 0.11% or 5,459 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 57,948 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 4,225 are owned by Btim. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 527 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pentwater Capital Management LP reported 34,000 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc accumulated 171,833 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mngmt stated it has 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Wedgewood has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitchell Cap Management stated it has 2,421 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Stearns Fin Svcs Gp has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Verition Fund Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,983 shares. Federated Pa invested in 92,899 shares. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 45,719 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,075 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares to 953,559 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $147.17 million for 18.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

