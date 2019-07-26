Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Declined, Holder Washington Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $586,348

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 50,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 1.72M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57 million shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 9,584 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Qs Lc has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 173,784 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd owns 1,324 shares. Ifrah Services reported 2,040 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 305 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 17,199 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & Co stated it has 7,272 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 222 shares. Markston Int Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Oak Ltd Llc reported 2,149 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 147,633 shares. Reik Co Ltd owns 2,960 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,749 shares to 35,905 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 2,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2019: ACST, ABBV, EYEG, NBRV, AGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GHSI, IMRN, ABT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: ANTM, SGEN, TMO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.