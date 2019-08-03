Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered Its Stake by $2.08 Million; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Valuation Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $677,406

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 175,364 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 5,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 369,138 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.80 million, down from 374,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wagner Bowman holds 0.56% or 6,159 shares. Proffitt Goodson has 103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Rech Management stated it has 1,571 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability reported 10,063 shares stake. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 9,308 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Exchange Cap Mngmt owns 1,314 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 56 were reported by Atwood & Palmer. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Co has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fincl Counselors invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or owns 800 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Oh stated it has 2.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Trust National Bank & Trust accumulated 23,887 shares. Hartford Management stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,689 are owned by First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 13,710 shares to 157,077 shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 63,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Parametric Assoc Ltd stated it has 32,746 shares. Blackrock reported 1.76 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 38,328 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability accumulated 4,573 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,811 are held by National Bank Of America De. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 16,400 shares. holds 0% or 17,260 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 29,400 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And Company Inc has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 64,736 shares. Signia Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.25% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Aqr Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 17,832 shares. Ameriprise holds 668,573 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 11,283 shares.

