Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Advent Capital Management Raised Holding by $6.33 Million as Share Price Declined; Kingfisher Capital Stake in Dominion Resources (D) Boosted by $317,604 as Share Value Declined

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 27,980 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 314,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,170 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa owns 92,899 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers stated it has 2,843 shares. Cumberland Ltd reported 0.4% stake. Community Financial Serv Grp has 2.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,230 shares. Court Place Advsr has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.2% stake. Palladium Prtn Ltd Company holds 32,549 shares. Associated Banc reported 1.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,410 shares. Haverford Co has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,025 shares. Bp Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 1,925 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.34% or 5,638 shares. Koshinski Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 3,765 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122 are held by Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com. Mirae Asset Glob Company Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 43,356 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 54,700 shares. Wills Financial Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 4.65% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 89,428 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 40 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha owns 3,150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Argent Trust reported 0.25% stake. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.18% or 422,554 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru reported 1.57% stake. Alphaone Investment Svcs Lc owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 70 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 9,436 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 678,368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial has invested 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Middleton And Company Ma holds 5,130 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fruth Invest Management reported 12,620 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.