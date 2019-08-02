Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Abner Herrman & Brock Trimmed Holding as Valuation Declined; First Merchants (FRME) Shareholder Pier Capital Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 183,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 220,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 339,049 shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 86,401 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96 million, down from 88,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $339.7. About 4.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40,530 shares to 119,673 shares, valued at $16.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Finance holds 6,193 shares. 2,023 are owned by Paragon Management Limited. Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 675 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Aldebaran holds 0.95% or 3,548 shares. 4,352 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 2,566 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Harvest Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,383 are owned by Regal Lc. Symphony Asset Management Ltd reported 2,819 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 0.55% or 24,479 shares in its portfolio. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 56 shares. Essex, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,812 shares. Consulate Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 902 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 2,434 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Company has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10,827 activity. $516 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) was bought by Sherman Patrick A.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Merchants Corporation and MBT Financial Corporation Announce the Signing of a Definitive Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on October 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Merchants Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About First Merchants Corporation (FRME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Corporation to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Vaughan Nelson Management Lp reported 1.45 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 33,055 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 635,563 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0% or 264 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). First Tru Limited Partnership reported 168,710 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 34,625 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Qs Investors Lc has 128,521 shares. Voya Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 22,267 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 1.43 million shares. 11,960 are owned by Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Co. Atlas Browninc reported 13,357 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 13,014 shares to 189,642 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 43,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.55 million for 11.28 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.