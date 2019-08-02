Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Decreased Its Stake; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $654,444

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 79.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $337.96. About 3.58 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 128,565 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 140,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 19.53M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.06 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41,519 shares to 41,719 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

