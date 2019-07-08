Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Holds Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $11.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1954.26. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 79.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $350.93. About 2.66M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha" on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "China Airlines Intends to Upgrade Fleet with Boeing 777 Freighters – PRNewswire" published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga" on July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 7,282 shares to 54,119 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.47 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.