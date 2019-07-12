Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Share Price Declined While Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Holding; Community Trust & Investment Co Holds Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.73. About 2.43M shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 233,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 239,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 113,889 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 168,290 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Invest Management accumulated 1.33% or 88,292 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 4.58M shares. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 318,127 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 22,616 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Mason Street Ltd Com reported 81,103 shares. Parkside Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Chatham Group Inc has 86,875 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il reported 78,010 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Diversified Tru invested in 0.11% or 30,225 shares. Advsrs Asset Management stated it has 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.06M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares to 339,191 shares, valued at $34.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,303 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 64,500 shares to 943,900 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 195,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.