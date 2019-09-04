Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Cut Its Holding; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Northeast Financial Consultants Cut Holding by $934,072

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 233,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 239,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $354.8. About 486,539 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 2.15M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 1.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jacobs Ca has 2.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 228,583 shares. Alexandria Ltd Company has invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 353.98 million shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Com reported 68,535 shares stake. First Republic Incorporated reported 3.48 million shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,851 shares. Redmond Asset Management Lc invested in 47,574 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Inv Advsrs holds 2.3% or 126,378 shares. Blair William Il has 0.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.34M shares. Davidson Inv has invested 3.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Synovus Fin reported 504,530 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 299,550 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc. 173,927 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 18,191 shares to 146,287 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 70,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 23,786 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited reported 10,497 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jane Street Ltd Liability Com reported 259,473 shares stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 740 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 19,633 shares. Parametric Associate Limited has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 532 shares. 18,123 are held by Grand Jean Management. Cordasco Fincl Net has 130 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 43,914 shares. Mcf Advsrs Llc has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Fincl Partners reported 6,820 shares. Aperio Grp Llc invested in 0.58% or 353,591 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 682,420 shares to 752,920 shares, valued at $268.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 920,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).