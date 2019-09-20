Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) Holder Ftb Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $4.53 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cambridge Financial Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $66.65 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 117,027 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 billion, up from 115,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 1.90 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 69.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 12,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,563 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 18,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 13,540 shares to 389,314 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:NEE) by 4,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 10 Yr (IEF).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 41.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Investment Corporation reported 20,129 shares stake. 7,990 were reported by Archford Strategies Llc. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 50,835 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Oh reported 2.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davy Asset Management Limited holds 0.68% or 5,787 shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.27% or 12,584 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,862 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 255,854 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com. Lesa Sroufe reported 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Stanley has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.03M shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System (NYSE:R) by 250 shares to 98,332 shares, valued at $5.73 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,759 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 385,235 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 13,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rr Prtn Lp has invested 2.44% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). D E Shaw & accumulated 2.15M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc owns 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 861 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 5,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cooke Bieler LP invested in 278,093 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 7,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The California-based Cap Investors has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Whittier Co Of Nevada holds 0% or 338 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Ser Group stated it has 133,407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 227,733 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 219,515 shares.

