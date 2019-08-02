Boeing Co Com Com (BA) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $546,735; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Stake in Kennedy (KW) by $850,521 as Stock Value Declined

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 107,171 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (BA) by 205% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,135 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $337.22. About 2.42M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 14,543 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt invested in 80,133 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Whitnell Company owns 360 shares. Amer Money Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windward Capital Management Ca invested in 1.56% or 32,070 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il owns 39,453 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 185,215 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scholtz Ltd holds 15,372 shares or 3.91% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.24% or 10,083 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,307 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Northstar Group stated it has 1,098 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.12 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2,566 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Shares for $282,555 were bought by Bowen Trevor.