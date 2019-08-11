Boeing Co Com (BA) Valuation Declined While Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Cut Its Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Staley Capital Advisers Has Upped Its Stake by $358,764

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 8,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.59M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 24.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 54,900 shares to 29,785 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,067 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Community Tru & Invest has 125,943 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 94,707 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 18,280 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 51,346 shares stake. West Oak Cap Ltd Co has 0.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The New Jersey-based Tradition Mngmt Llc has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Conestoga Advsrs Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,108 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.93M shares. Shelton stated it has 0.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 170,468 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp stated it has 5.11M shares. Foundation Resources Management Inc reported 4.62% stake.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Forbes J M And Llp stated it has 2,706 shares. Palladium Llc has invested 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advsrs Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.08% or 3,278 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp invested in 573 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc owns 527 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Merchants accumulated 2,160 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 526,940 shares. Town Country Financial Bank Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company holds 0.24% or 1,314 shares. Rockland Trust stated it has 4,656 shares. Twin Cap holds 69,082 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.15M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,118 were reported by Concorde Asset Lc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.