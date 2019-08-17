Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Value Declined While Stralem & Co Trimmed Stake; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Trimmed Its Position by $2.15 Million as Stock Declined

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,405 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 19,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43 million, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 981,649 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14,145 shares to 98,260 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 15,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing to delay delivery of 777X version – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 866,720 shares to 5.27M shares, valued at $585.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 159,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

