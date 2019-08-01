Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Value Declined While Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Lowered Stake; United American Securities Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Upped by $716,250 as Share Value Rose

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 180.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 5,825 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 725,277 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,751 shares to 88,597 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.