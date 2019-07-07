Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Value Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased by $7.71 Million Its Position; Brighton Jones Position in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Increased by $838,018 as Valuation Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 398.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) by 9,756 shares to 34,542 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:MOH) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,792 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co stated it has 43,207 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Ltd reported 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Capital Mngmt has invested 2.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iat Reinsurance Limited accumulated 22,750 shares. 11,733 are held by Bankshares Hapoalim Bm. State Teachers Retirement reported 837,218 shares. American Bank & Trust invested 1.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Needham Investment Limited Liability Co holds 25,500 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited holds 2.19% or 49,754 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Capital Mngmt La holds 7,500 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 95,222 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares to 31,533 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,203 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M worth of stock. Pfinsgraff Martin also bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 21.