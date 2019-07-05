Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined While Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Decreased Stake by $756,666; Wabtec (WAB) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 90.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 23,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,337 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 25,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 618,788 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17,795 shares to 40,047 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 14,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.19% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Peddock Advsr accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,466 are held by Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Company. Country National Bank has 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel holds 0% or 1 shares. Signaturefd holds 0% or 378 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.1% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 19,895 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 13,936 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.64 million were accumulated by Mackenzie Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,214 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Lc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 10 shares. Paragon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 51 shares. Amer Group Inc invested in 47,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Resignation of COO NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56M for 18.76 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paris Air Show – Day 3: Airbus bounces back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Despite 737 MAX Grounding, US Airlines May Not Be Suffering – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 18,605 shares to 60,647 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northrock Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winfield Associates Inc holds 0.55% or 2,705 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle reported 82,204 shares. New Jersey-based Groesbeck Inv Nj has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana Tru And Invest Mngmt holds 1.06% or 5,365 shares. Filament Ltd has 914 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.5% or 4.37 million shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,630 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Company has 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 275,567 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 369,218 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bancshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 2,558 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.