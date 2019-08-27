Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined While Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $756,666; Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Shareholder C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Raised Holding

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 585,959 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 1.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma holds 987,507 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 30,205 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 15,792 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 539 were reported by Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,370 shares. Highlander Ltd Llc has 7,425 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 306,525 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A holds 12,845 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.01% or 1,075 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Mgmt Lp reported 575,535 shares stake. Cypress Funds Ltd has invested 11.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd holds 0.28% or 9,630 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 128,950 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.