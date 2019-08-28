Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined While Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Decreased Stake; Oarsman Capital Maintains Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.73. About 3.45M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 9.59M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 15,572 shares to 375,400 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Corp Com (NYSE:IBM) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Small (IJR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.80 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “United Airlines Is Betting on International Growth – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Capital Mngmt La has 7,500 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc holds 0.51% or 4,091 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt holds 0.25% or 6,965 shares in its portfolio. Registered Investment Advisor invested in 1.23% or 5,805 shares. Fiduciary owns 17,517 shares. The New York-based Senator Inv Gp Limited Partnership has invested 4.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Ww Corporation reported 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 1,832 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Court Place Lc holds 1,445 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 2,558 shares. 1,700 are owned by Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Cutter & Brokerage has 4,074 shares. The Illinois-based Westwood Corporation Il has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Counselors Incorporated holds 0.47% or 28,961 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Retirement Planning Grp has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 30,565 shares. American Assets Inc reported 0.16% stake. Cypress Management Ltd Liability accumulated 31,591 shares. Moreover, Grimes Com Inc has 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 52,223 shares. Principal Financial Inc stated it has 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bank Of Stockton holds 0.15% or 6,746 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.93% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 27,811 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mitchell Grp accumulated 53,690 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 43,002 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Llc owns 2,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern invested in 0.19% or 17.72 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 121,106 shares. Money Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.14% or 5,572 shares. Century Inc has 8.36 million shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 11,322 shares to 5,286 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 98,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,385 shares, and cut its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC).