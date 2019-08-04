Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined While Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Cut Stake by $697,611; Maplelane Capital Lowered Its Position in Ubiquiti Networks (Put) (UBNT) by $16.39 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (UBNT) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 535,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.10M, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 512,402 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,751 shares to 88,597 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Natl Mun Bd Etf Fd (MUB) by 56,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 10,447 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,050 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lc holds 3,841 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Moreover, Overbrook Corporation has 1.66% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,218 shares. First American Bancorp reported 0.83% stake. Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% or 179 shares. Cna Fincl Corp stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Essex Fincl Service reported 23,812 shares. Gm Advisory Gru Inc accumulated 4,091 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Company holds 0.18% or 2,578 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.62% or 71,747 shares in its portfolio. Elm Advsr Ltd holds 1,028 shares. Jag Capital Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westfield Cap Management LP owns 1.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 575,535 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

