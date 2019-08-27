Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $7.71 Million; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Decreased Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $435,575 as Share Price Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $354.56. About 2.29M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 720,532 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.78 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

