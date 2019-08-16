Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake Maintained by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc; Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 156,587 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.07. About 2.88M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 182,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 27,976 shares. Teton Advsr Inc reported 16,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Principal Fincl Inc has 328,917 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 317,067 shares. Nordea Management Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Piedmont Advisors stated it has 9,580 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Everence Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Cwm Llc reported 4 shares. Stifel Fin owns 388,225 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bernzott Cap Advisors has invested 2.45% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 47,314 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

