Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake Held by Donaldson Capital Management Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Acropolis Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 1,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 112,947 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.11M, up from 111,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,563 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, down from 34,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Small Cp Et (VB) by 4,723 shares to 6,078 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc Hig (VYM) by 11,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,059 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $654.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 9,394 shares to 470,835 shares, valued at $36.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.