Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake Held by Alexandria Capital Llc; Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $8.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $331.16. About 890,840 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 1.14 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACED CBS CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DECLARED PRO RATA DIV OF 0.5687 SHRS OF CLASS A SHR; 03/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: Multiple victims taken to hospital after shooting at YouTube headquarters, CBS San Francisco reports; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 18/05/2018 – Denver CBS: Plane Crashes On Takeoff From Havana Airport, Cuban TV Reports; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,429 are owned by Colonial Tru. First National Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.08% or 3,077 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.62% or 20,062 shares. Grimes accumulated 29,208 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,696 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.57% or 400,000 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roanoke Asset holds 27,236 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. J Goldman Ltd Partnership has 4,064 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has 1,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 10,063 shares. Round Table Svcs Llc has 959 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Avalon Lc accumulated 130,240 shares or 1.13% of the stock. 3,937 are held by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 18,525 shares to 212,083 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 64,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,284 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 590 are held by Sun Life. Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 30,874 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.74% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bluemountain Cap Limited Co holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 5,789 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt owns 17,911 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has 13,028 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc reported 229,417 shares. Redwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 384,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com owns 58,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 171,600 shares. Hsbc Public Llc holds 0.03% or 328,958 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Smithfield Tru Company accumulated 1,872 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cap Mgmt Associates Ny stated it has 13,285 shares.