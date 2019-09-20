Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake Has Raised by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc; Grassi Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 67.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 57,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 34,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 15.06M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,636 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, up from 14,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $379.9. About 3.26 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0.52% stake. Dearborn Partners Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 632,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management reported 3,330 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 0.59% or 25,563 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,347 shares. Altfest L J & Communications Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,529 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 48,590 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.29% or 16,531 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lau Associates reported 0.57% stake. Moreover, Sunbelt Securities has 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,394 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company holds 4,058 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 52,200 shares. Elm Advsrs Llc stated it has 1,028 shares.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,623 shares to 91,989 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 7,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,766 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS).

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,949 shares to 54,407 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,187 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14.74M were reported by Invesco. Martingale Asset Lp reported 111,142 shares. Bp Public Limited owns 105,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 92,701 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc stated it has 11,171 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.56% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Capital Mngmt Associates Ny reported 0.44% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Cutter & Com Brokerage Inc has 0.23% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% or 9,484 shares in its portfolio. World Asset has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 30,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Limited has 0.6% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 24,078 shares.

