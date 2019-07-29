Boeing Co Com (BA) Shares Declined While Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered by $756,666 Its Position; Infosys LTD (INFY) Stock Declined While Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Its Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 656,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,147 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 685,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 2.16 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- CO INITIATED IDENTIFICATION, EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR UNITS KALLIDUS AND SKAVA AND PANAYA; 17/04/2018 – New Infosys CEO Says Now Is Time to Sacrifice Margins for Growth; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $341.31. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 45 shares. 10 owns 32,938 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 467,958 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 774 shares. Moreover, North Star Mgmt has 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chilton Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 229,115 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ssi Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,318 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 7,720 shares. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru stated it has 7,272 shares. Richard Bernstein holds 0.36% or 28,901 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,152 shares. Moreover, First Bank & Trust has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,495 were accumulated by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 653 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $24.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $597.61 million for 20.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.