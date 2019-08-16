Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake by $316,750 as Stock Value Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign (VRSN) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 267,016 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 9,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 69,082 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.35M, up from 59,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is VeriSign, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For USLB – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VeriSign Stock Keeps Looking to the Future – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.