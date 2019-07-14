Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Stralem & Co Cut Its Stake by $1.02 Million as Shares Declined; Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $20.60 Million

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,405 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 19,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 388,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 579,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27 million, down from 967,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,112 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.05% or 43,740 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 37,662 shares. Andra Ap reported 15,600 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 2,367 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported 1,423 shares. Moreover, Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,002 shares. Shine Advisory has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc reported 5.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arrow Fincl Corp stated it has 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invesco Ltd accumulated 875,114 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Blume Cap has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iat Reinsurance reported 1.47% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,640 shares to 58,350 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,976 shares. Wills Fincl Gru has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2.38M were reported by Cincinnati. Natixis has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 3,019 were reported by Moneta Advsr Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer And Close Limited Company invested in 138,095 shares or 8.95% of the stock. Marietta Inv Partners Limited Liability Company owns 59,692 shares. Stralem & holds 137,540 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) invested in 18,614 shares or 0.31% of the stock. State Street owns 192.58M shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Btr Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 5,127 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Limited invested in 5.6% or 120,270 shares. 220,840 are held by Forbes J M Comm Llp. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc stated it has 68,529 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 485,631 shares to 9.45M shares, valued at $94.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 1.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

