Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed Position by $756,666; Wasatch Advisors Holding In Proofpoint (PFPT) Was Has Increased

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 77,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.82M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $128.11. About 79,658 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $359.52. About 301,795 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 107,584 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $135.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 217,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.