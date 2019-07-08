Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Denali Advisors Increases Holding in Gentex (GNTX)

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 95.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 31,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 504,554 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $350.35. About 1.91M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 308,818 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 3,900 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 2,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 7,019 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Gru Incorporated Inc reported 1.16 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 804,800 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation invested in 0% or 419 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Amalgamated Comml Bank has 60,423 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sprucegrove Mngmt owns 1.37% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 987,600 shares. D E Shaw Com owns 114,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Country State Bank reported 1.01M shares stake. Pggm Invests invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 41,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 344,100 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. $314 worth of stock was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Ryan Scott P. 24,000 shares were sold by Wallace James H, worth $513,506 on Thursday, January 31. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Capital Management Corporation owns 8,700 shares. 740 are owned by Noesis Cap Mangement. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Manhattan Co holds 44,603 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 306 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Grp has invested 1.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 45,295 were accumulated by Dupont Cap. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Grp Inc Inc owns 15,539 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 14,194 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.35% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Novare Ltd Liability Co has 1,519 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.6% or 2,434 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 428,592 shares. Sandhill Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 2,401 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.39 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

