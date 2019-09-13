Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Lifted Its Position; Boothbay Fund Management Boosted Its Position in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by $878,220

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 45.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 125,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 274,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 3.74M shares traded or 202.72% up from the average. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 15.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q EPS 2C; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC SEES FY 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (BEFORE TENANT ALLOWANCES) OF $55 MLN TO $60 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFRG); 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.66 TO $0.76; 07/05/2018 – Steakhouse Del Frisco’s to acquire tapas restaurant owner Barteca for $325 million; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. TO ACQUIRE BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT – FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE GOT SEVERAL BIDS FROM INTERESTED PARTIES TO BUY CONCEPT, ARE IN PROCESS OF NEGOTIATING TERMS; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RECEIVED SEVERAL BIDS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 07/05/2018 – The deal represents a calculated move by Del Frisco’s to expand and gain access to new customers

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,636 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, up from 14,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $380.19. About 1.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes

More notable recent Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Plant-Based Steak Offering Now Available on Del Frisco’s Grille’s Menu – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Del Frisco’s (DFRG) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.2% – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M&A Updates: J. Alexander’s Holdings Potential Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2019 : CZR, NOK, DFRG, AMD, AMAG, NERV, BMY, AUY, QQQ, CCL, ZEN, TWLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 599 shares to 300 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 61,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,377 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold DFRG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 30.17 million shares or 3.46% less from 31.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds reported 778,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp accumulated 91 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation has 0.1% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 150,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 5,305 shares. 2.32 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 3,154 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.97M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy owns 0.13% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 708,655 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 0% or 124,168 shares. 20,373 were reported by Verity Asset Inc. Capstone Inv Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 13,452 shares. Pnc Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Landscape Ltd Liability holds 195,008 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $7.46 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Lc invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Com reported 43 shares. Moreover, Cutter & Brokerage Inc has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,838 shares. Strs Ohio has 444,566 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Scholtz & Limited Liability Com invested in 3.51% or 14,900 shares. 9,958 are owned by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.12% or 1,576 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,525 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Choate Invest Advsrs holds 0.09% or 4,199 shares. Exchange Management Inc holds 1,277 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management Lc holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 365 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors reported 1.01% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Boeing Takes Flight, Manufacturing Slumps – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Boeing 777X Suffers Another Setback – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.