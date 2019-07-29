Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Raised Its Position by $5.03 Million; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Share Price Declined, Regentatlantic Capital Cut Stake by $574,247

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 9,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,403 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 74,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 1.59M shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

