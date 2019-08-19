Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Value Declined While Twin Capital Management Has Increased Position; Greenwich Wealth Management Has Upped Position in Centene Dek (CNC) by $2.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 9,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 69,082 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.35M, up from 59,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $334.48. About 1.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 3.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig invested in 56,111 shares. Moreover, Arbor Invest Advisors Lc has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,250 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Lc holds 0% or 1,345 shares in its portfolio. Naples Advsrs Lc owns 21,188 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis invested 2.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brighton Jones Ltd Co holds 0.48% or 10,316 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.95% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whitnell Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 20,062 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. New England Rech And Incorporated invested in 2,695 shares or 0.69% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 7,787 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Lmr Llp has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birinyi Assocs Incorporated reported 1.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 32,070 are held by Windward Capital Mgmt Ca. Hollencrest Mngmt has 1,230 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Dollar High Yiel (HYG) by 4,620 shares to 15,735 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 44,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,390 shares, and cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management accumulated 21,692 shares. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Assoc Lc has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deltec Asset Management Limited Com owns 234,608 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 2.60 million shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal Financial Svcs holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 294 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 112,172 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 479,731 shares. Fiduciary invested in 0.05% or 35,674 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 220 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital accumulated 0.48% or 23,169 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0.03% or 3.98 million shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc reported 37,660 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 654,420 shares in its portfolio. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.38% stake.