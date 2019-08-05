Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Value Declined While Piedmont Investment Advisors Trimmed Position; As Ciena (CIEN) Share Value Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increased Stake

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 156,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.59M, up from 969,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 303,501 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 78,432 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, down from 82,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $331.89. About 528,268 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Broadview Advsr Llc reported 1.18% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 858 are held by Huntington Savings Bank. 117,450 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Guggenheim owns 268,179 shares. Moreover, Telemus Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 50,110 shares. 58,514 were reported by Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Co. Beck Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 11,225 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). At National Bank & Trust accumulated 15,519 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 105,100 were accumulated by Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership. Guyasuta Inv Advisors reported 21,000 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $360,222 activity. SMITH GARY B had sold 9,600 shares worth $360,222.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Access for More Than 230000 Residents – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,568 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $183.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,720 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 37,752 shares to 67,425 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Wms Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jones Finance Lllp invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 12,978 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 45 shares. Affinity Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,359 shares. Amer Intll Group reported 204,218 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.07% or 4,753 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp LP has invested 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id accumulated 1,200 shares. Greystone Managed Invests accumulated 24,479 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 2.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paradigm Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 14,588 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.