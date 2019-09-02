Boeing Co Com (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Cut Stake; Waste Management (WM) Valuation Rose While Advisors Preferred Cut Its Position by $821,219

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Llc stated it has 381,415 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc has 3.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 2.69% stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,572 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Old Natl Commercial Bank In reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 0.86% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bollard Limited Liability has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sadoff Ltd Liability has 516,590 shares for 4.6% of their portfolio. 26,778 are owned by Davenport And. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 2,562 shares. Estabrook stated it has 3,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pcj Invest Counsel Limited has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 96,542 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 9,759 shares. Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf by 65,950 shares to 240,150 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf by 63,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.49 million for 25.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Svcs accumulated 0.77% or 1,447 shares. Bowen Hanes And Co holds 105,112 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Inc Lc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 76,710 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Lc reported 2,444 shares. Highstreet Asset owns 9,584 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 41,047 shares. Trust Inv Advisors has 1.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,230 shares. Hl Fin Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 27,167 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 53,864 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,623 shares. Stralem And Company has 2.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Twin Mgmt has 1.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 50,919 were reported by Dsam Prtn (London). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 68,305 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 305 shares.

