Boeing Co Com (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Raised Holding by $13.95 Million; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Market Valuation Rose, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cut Stake by $1.50 Million

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 107,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 787,597 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, down from 895,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 6.47M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 36,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,960 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.36M, up from 158,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.59 million for 23.83 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.72M shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $17.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 247,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,011 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 203,391 are owned by Trillium Asset Ltd. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 35,055 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 933,305 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc reported 1.10 million shares stake. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 213 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Company has 63,023 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0.01% or 219,375 shares. Prelude Lc owns 3,293 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com owns 1.71 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 238,723 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 1.09M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank owns 626,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 23,847 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (NYSE:AER) by 22,188 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $47.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ituran Location And Control Shs (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 28,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,799 shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,226 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Joel Isaacson & Ltd stated it has 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smithfield Trust Co reported 4,680 shares. Hgk Asset stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amalgamated National Bank owns 80,843 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 99 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ser Automobile Association holds 437,685 shares. Hills State Bank owns 8,437 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage has 4,074 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Company Asset Us Inc invested in 0.7% or 171,833 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Huntington Bancorporation has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 51,785 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 0.59% or 21,855 shares. Cullinan reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).