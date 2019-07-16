Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding Maintained by Alexandria Capital Llc; Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Boosted Apple Com (AAPL) Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 1,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,089 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, up from 139,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 11.57M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.62. About 2.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

